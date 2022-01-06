After Delnaaz Irani, Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Mein's Yamini Singh Too Tests Covid-19 Positive

After popular TV actor Delnaaz Irani tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ago, her co-star Yamini Singh has also contracted the virus. Yamini plays the character of Sunanda on Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Mein. Both the actors received their Covid-19 reports the same day.

While Delnaaz had already isolated herself, now Yamini, too, going into a quarantine period. She lives alone in Mumbai and is keeping herself engaged with reading and listening to music to cope with loneliness. In a statement given to ETimes, Yamini said that it is such a bizarre coincidence that Delnaaz and I tested positive.

The actor said that she is under quarantine and recovering at home. Her son works in Bangalore and she lives alone in Mumbai. Yamini’s son will soon take a flight to Mumbai and until then she is keeping herself positive by listening to good and peaceful music.

Advertisement

She further added that she is reading an interesting book, adding that it’s a form of therapy.

“It started with severe body pain and fever. However, I am not in much pain now. I have resorted to breathing exercises without exerting pressure on my lungs and is also consuming decoction. In a few days I should be fine," said the actor.

Besides her son, the actor is also missing her co-stars and sets of the show. “It’s such a vibrant set, and the people are so lovely and friendly," she said.

Yamini adds that while getting a good project is great but having a good cast is even better.

"I am missing my co-stars and the set. I would have recuperated quickly if they had been nearby. I am looking forward to working back with the team as soon as possible," she said.

Delnaaz Irani revealed to her fans on January 3 that she had tested positive for Coronavirus. she said that she had a sore throat, mild symptoms and is currently quarantined at home.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.