After Dhanush's Vaathi, Samyuktha Menon to Star in Mahesh Babu's Next

Malayalam actor Samyuktha Menon, who recently started shooting for her role in Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu film Vaathi, is likely to play the second female lead in a Mahesh Babu-starrer soon. The film is tentatively titled #SSMB28 and will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas of Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo fame. The movie is yet to go on floors and makers are finalising the cast and crew.

According to media reports, the makers of #SSMB28 are keen on casting Samyuktha. She will sign the project soon, reports claimed. With #SSMB28, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is joining hands with director Trivikram after 11 years. They last collaborated on Khaleja (2010). It will be the 28th film of Mahesh Babu’s career.

Pooja Hegde will play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in the film, reports said. The film is produced by S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, the film will arrive in the summer of 2022. Thaman S will be the music director of the film.

Model-turned-actor Samyuktha Menon is making her debut in Tollywood with the much-hyped movie Bheemla Nayak starring Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan. She will be seen playing the love interest of Rana.

She will also be seen alongside Dhanush in their upcoming movie Vaathi helmed by Venky Atluri. Vaathi is jointly bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Fortune Four Cinemas and Sithara Entertainments.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has Sarkaru Vaari Paata in his kitty. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is written and directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame. Along with Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, the film also stars Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and others in pivotal supporting roles.

