After Directing Srivdevi in English Vinglish, Gauri Shinde Wants to Work With Janhvi Kapoor, Details

Sridevi starrer English Vinglish is regarded as one of the best performances of her career. Directed by Gauri Shinde, the film followed Sridevi’s character Shashi Godbole who despite being a successful small entrepreneur has to navigate as a Non-English speaker in a family well-versed with the language. However, Shashi enrols in an English-speaking course to stop her husband and daughter from mocking her lack of English skills and gaining self-respect in the process. As the critically and commercially successful film has completed 10 years, Gauri is now tempted to work with the late actress’ elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

In an interview with the entertainment portal PinkVilla, the Dear Zindagi director who hasn’t churned out a film for some time now expressed, “We talk about films because we know each other. She has been a little baby, a tiny tot for me. I am very close to her, we do discuss films and of course, I want to work with her. We meet as friends as well. So yeah, to answer your question, I would really like to work with Janhvi."

Explaining her hiatus from direction, Gauri also stated that she doesn’t want to make a film for the sake of it and that there has to be a strong motive behind conceptualizing a story on the silver screen. She stated, “My only thing is to make films that genuinely excite me. I want to make films that make a difference not just to the audience, but also to me. I can only make films with honesty and then hope that they stand out. I am not very tempted by offers, but I need a strong reason to start a film. Even I want to make a film now as enough time has passed by. It should happen soon,"

Gauri also shared memories of roping in two finest actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi for English Vinglish. She reminisced, “Having Amit Ji and Sridevi in the same film was like an Oh My God movement for me. Who wouldn’t jump on an idea like this? Amit Ji was gracious to do this for my film, and all the credit goes to Balki."

Interestingly, the Tamil version of the film had South Superstar Ajith Kumar playing the cameo. “We didn’t know of Tamil Version before, but once we decided on it, we wanted someone from the Tamil Film Industry to do the came. Ajith was very gracious. Him agreeing to do the cameo had a lot to do with Sridevi Ma’am. To think about it, it’s all so surreal to have worked with these people," said Gauri.

Gauri Shine’s coming-of-age drama film Dear Zindagi starring Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Angad Bedi, and Ali Zafar was her most recent directorial. Released in 2016, the story was centred on a budding cinematographer who is discontented with her life and meets a free-spirited psychologist who helps her to gain a new perspective on her life.

