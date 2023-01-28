Late Bollywood actor Kader Khan left behind a massive legacy that spanned more than four decades. His exemplary performances in comic, villainous and strong supporting characters were evenly matched by his finesse as a prolific dialogue writer in many hit films. His legacy was tried to be carried forwards by his son Sarfaraz Khan but unfortunately, the latter could not make it big in cinema.

Sarfaraz did only 11 films in his almost 30-year-old career, and most of them failed to make any noise at the box office. Adhering to his father’s wish to complete his education before venturing into films, Sarfaraz started his career in 1993 with Shatranj, which had Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff in the lead. The film failed and he did not taste success until he got a major role in the Salman Khan movie Tere Naam in 2003.

Sarfaraz played Salman Khan’s best friend Aslam Sheikh in the movie and it was with this film that he gained recognition. Apart from Tere Naam being a big hit, his performance received widespread acclaim. He later acted in another cult hit film Wanted, where he once again played Salman’s friend. However, he did not get any meaningful roles after this and he last appeared in Ramaiya Vastavaiya in 2013.

In 2012, he formed the Kal Ke Kalakar International theatre company with his father and brother. Sarfaraz may not have been successful in films, but he has earned a lot of fame in theatre. If media reports are to be believed, Sarfaraz Khan earned a lot of name in the world of theater through many plays like Local Train, Badi Der Ki Meherban Aate Aate and Taash Ke Patte.

In 2018, when Kader Khan passed away, Sarfaraz lashed out at the film industry, saying that nobody supported or came to see his father during his last days.

