After Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shaquille O’Neal, Ranveer Singh Teaches 'Bhangra' to NBA Star Trae Young; Watch

Ranveer Singh, after teaching some desi dance steps to basketball superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and NBA great Shaquille O’Neal, met NBA star Trae Young. The Bollywood celeb did not shy away from seizing the opportunity to groove with Trae. On Sunday, Ranveer Singh gave his fans a quick glimpse of his impromptu dance session with the Atlanta Hawks player, thereby leaving all Indian NBA fans thrilled. In the video shared by the actor, he can be seen dancing to his popular number Gallan Goodiyaan with Trae.

While sharing the reel online, Ranveer Singh called Trae ‘Paaji’ (elder brother in Punjabi). He wrote, “Trae Paaji naal Bhangra! (Bhangra with Trae brother) Here’s Ice Trae celebrating his awesome performance with some Gallan Goodiyaan!” In the clip, Ranveer Singh is seen wearing a pink baggy tracksuit with a matching oversized tee, meanwhile Trae Young is donning a customized Atlanta Hawks jersey and pants. The popular NBA personality looks jovial as he mimics Ranveer Singh’s dance steps and the duo end the impromptu performance with a friendly hug. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

This comes just a day after Ranveer Singh shared a similar enthusiastic dance video with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. The two danced to Khalibali. While sharing the clip, Ranveer Singh stated, “Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here’s Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi!” Even Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t escape the enthusiastic aura of Ranveer Singh - the duo danced to the Tattad Tattad song. While sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, “The Greek Freak gettin’ his Tattad Tattad on!”

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh was attending an NBA championship in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, on the professional front, he has many projects in the pipeline, including Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here