After Goa, Sidharth Malhotra To Shoot Intense Action Scenes In Mumbai For Rohit Shetty's OTT Debut

After finishing the first shoot schedule in Goa, Sidharth Malhotra will be shooting for some high-octane action sequences in Mumbai for Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut titled Indian Police Force. It has now been reported that Rohit Shetty will begin the second schedule of the Indian Police Force from August 1.

Known for his stunning vision for action, Rohit Shetty has scheduled a 15-day high-octane action shoot for the cop series starting August 1. An extravagant set has been created in the Mumbai suburbs and international action teams have joined the project to bring Rohit Shetty’s vision to life. Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty amongst others will be part of this action schedule.

For the unversed, Indian Police Force stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The show is an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe.

Advertisement

Talking about the project and collaborating with Sidharth Shukla, Rohit Shetty shared earlier this year that he is confident that the web series will be appreciated by all. “I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark," he had said.

While the release date of the show has not been announced so far, the Indian Police Force will be released next year on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra has a number of other projects in his pipeline too. He will be seen in Mission Majnu along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. Besides this, Sidharth will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Yodha in which he will be seen with Disha Patani. Sidharth has also been working on Thank God along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here