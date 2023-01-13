After Golden Globes Victory, Jr NTR's Message For Music Composer MM Keeravani

Music composer MM Keeravani recently won the first-ever Golden Globe for his song Naatu Naatu from RRR. This was an iconic win for the SS Rajamouli-directorial. Jr NTR, one of the two main leads of the film, recently thanked Keeravani in a special video. The actor, who made this video from the US, praised the composer and thanked all of his fans.

“Namaskar to all. You already know how big a hit RRR is in America. It was nominated for Golden Globes in two categories and Keeravani garu won in one category. Keeravani garu is a great music director who gave so many great songs, not only to the film industry but to my movies as well. In the presence of all of you, I am conveying my wishes to him," he said.

He continued, “RRR has become a global sensation, and it was due to your blessings. RRR has benefited from the love of the public, the media, my friends, colleagues, and industry professionals, but most importantly from the love of the fans. Rajamouli’s efforts were undoubtedly present as well. You alone are responsible for RRR’s current status as an Indian and Telugu film. I humbly thank each of you for it."

Advertisement

Jr NTR also came to the limelight recently after he was trolled for his fake accent at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. He received criticism for using a phoney accent while interacting with Variety reporters at the award ceremony. A lot of people have also come out in his support, including actor Gulshan Devaiah, who pleaded with everyone to give Jr NTR room to grow.

RRR won the Best Original Song winner at the Golden Globes, but Argentina 1985 took home the prize for Best Non-English Language Film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here