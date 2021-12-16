After Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Heads to Berlin International Film Festival for Premiere

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, has been selected as one of the films that enjoy a world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February next year. Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to release in theatres on February 18, but ahead of its release, the film will get screened at the Berlin International Film Festival, which is beginning on February 10. The festival organisers, on December 15, announced that Gangubai Kathiawadi is the only Indian film selected this year to be a part of the Berlinale Special Gala, a segment of the Berlin International Film Festival dedicated to showcasing exemplary cinema.

Previously in 2019, Alia’s Gully Boy was also screened at the Berlin International Film Festival, therefore, Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will be her second outing at the film festival.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is Alia Bhatt's first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Ajay Devgn as a mobster, who eventually falls in love with Gangubai while teaching her the tricks of the trade. In the crime drama, Gangubai is featured as a sex worker who later emerges as an underworld don in Mumbai. For the unversed, the story of Gangubai has been adapted from one of the chapters of Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai.'

As Bhansali is celebrating 25 years in cinema, and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is indeed special for him, will mark his 10th project. In a press note, as per ETimes, which was released by the production house, SLB had said that the story of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has been very close to his heart and his team. The director mentioned that he has given it everything, to make the dream possible. “We take pride and honour in showcasing our film at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival,” Bhansali added.

People close to the production told the portal, that a couple of people from the industry and outside have seen Gangubai Kathiawadi and have praised Alia for her stellar performance.

