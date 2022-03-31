After Harvey Weinstein Post, Somy Ali Takes a Dig at 'Dysfunctional Narcissist' Ex

After her Harvey Weinstein post, former Bollywood actress Somy Ali shared yet another cryptic post on Instagram about breaking up with a dysfunctional narcissist. She shared a quote on her Instagram Story section that read, “Breaking up with a dysfunctional Narcissist is like waking up from a coma. You have to re-learn even the most basic things of your daily life."

It continued, “This is because during the course of the relationship with your narcissist you were slowly, and methodically, being ‘erased’.

Take a look:

Advertisement

On Wednesday, she had shared a post on Instagram warning to expose the ‘Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood’. What is more interesting is that she has mentioned actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and claimed the Fanney Khan actress was also at the receiving end of the abuse and has shared her truth.

However, she has now deleted the post.

For the uninitiated, Somy Ali had been part of a few Bollywood films in the ’90s, including Krishan Avatar, Anth, Andolan and Mafia. apart from her movies, she was also in the limelight for dating superstar Salman Khan in the 90s. Salman and Somy were in a relationship from 1991 to 1999.

In several interviews, she has revealed that she had come to Bollywood to just be with Salman Khan. She had watched Maine Pyaar Kiya and wanted to marry Salman Khan. She even carried a picture of him in her wallet.

Advertisement

After their breakup, she left the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview with Zoom Digital, she had said, “It’s been 20 years since I broke up with him. He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that. I never went there (India) initially to be a part of Bollywood. Once I broke up with my ex, there was nothing keeping me there."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.