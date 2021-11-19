After his Comments on Jai Bhim, #WeStandWithSanthanam Trends on Twitter

Jai Bhim starring south superstar Suriya was released on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month. The story of the film revolves around a lawyer, who fights for people oppressed by police officials. But soon after the release, the Vanniyar Sangam community alleged that their people were portrayed in an insulting manner. Pattali Makkal Katchi slammed the actor and asked the makers to remove some scenes from the film.

Days later, actor Santhanam commented on the issue, and his remarks have led to a problem for him. While one set of people are targetting him for what he said about Suriya and Jai Bhim, another section is supporting him.

Media reports say that actor Suriya has also received death threats and an angry group of people also burnt his posters. Following this, a hashtag, #WeStandWithSuriya, trended on Twitter. Several people have been commenting in support of the actor. And now another hashtag, #WeStandWithSanthanam, is trending on Twitter.

At an event, responding to the media, Santhanam said that uplifting someone in any movie is not wrong. He gave an example that if someone is expressing views on Hindus, there is nothing wrong in calling them great or super. What is wrong is calling Christians inferior or wrong. Also, expressing views about a movie without watching it is wrong. A movie can be criticised and questioned and wrongs should be corrected.

Putting someone down to uplift the other could be avoided, Santhanam said, adding that the next generation should give good movies. Since the audience sits in a theatre for 2 hours forgetting the religious and caste divide, the film they see should be a feast towards the same (unity) and that is his intention too.

