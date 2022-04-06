After Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni Hold Hands at Airport; Video Goes Viral

Sussanne Khan walked hand-in-hand with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni after they were spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday night. Before them, Sussanne’s ex-husband, actor Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad were spotted holding hands as they were clicked at the airport.

Sussanne Khan has been in news for her alleged relationship with Arslan Goni for quite some time. They continue to fuel speculation with their mushy Instagram exchange. Sussanne was clicked wearing a black T-shirt and shorts with a scarf around her neck to complete the look. She held hands with Arslan as they exited the Mumbai airport.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are not shying away from letting the world know that they’re together. The actors, who sparked dating rumours earlier this year following a dinner date, have been fuelling speculations about their relationship with shoutouts and support on social media and family get together. Saba had recently seemingly confirmed their relationship with a post on Instagram as well.

However, now, the Vikram Vedha actor and the Madboy Mink singer are making their relationship public and how! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted making their way out of Mumbai airport on Tuesday afternoon holding hands while the paparazzi were clicking them away. The couple, although masked, appeared to be happy in love. They were joined by a friend.

On the other hand, Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan’s dating rumours arise every time the two are seen together or leave mushy comments on each other’s social media handles. The same thing happened when the latter posted about contracting Covid-19, and the former left a sweet message for her and ended it with several hearts and kissing emojis. Arslan also opened up on his rumoured relationship with Sussanne in a recent interview.

“What do I tell someone who has come out positive? I will always wish them god bless you, and that you will get well soon. As far as going viral is concerned and what people are saying, I cannot read all those messages. I don’t do that. Everyone has the right to say what they want to. But I am supposed to say something sweet to someone who has just tested positive," he told Hindustan Times.

He then said that he always tried to avoid the frenzy around the rumours of their relationship. “Two people living a good happy life and that’s it," Arslan said about Sussanne and him.

