After Jailer, Rajinikanth to Appear in These Projects

Legendary actor Rajinikanth is currently busy with his 169th film, Jailer. This big-budget film is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. And now reports suggest that Rajinikanth has signed more projects for 2023. The Jailer star has locked an agreement with Lyca Production for two movies, reports say.

Although when asked about the development, officials of Lyca Productions refused to comment. The production house has bankrolled the movies like Ponniyin Selvan and Darbar on massive budgets. There are currently no specifics available about the two upcoming movies, but it is known that Cibi Chakravarthy will be in charge of one of the untitled movies.

The second project, however, is expected to be directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. According to reports, more information about both movies will be revealed following the screening of Jailer.

Rajinikanth and Lyca production together have given various blockbusters. He was also invited to attend the audio launch party for Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, the most recent offering from Lyca Production, as the chief guest. Since its release, PS - 1 has broken numerous box office records. With regard to Jailer, its creators have enlisted Anirudh Ravichander to compose music.

Jailer is being made by Sun Pictures, which has previously supported successful Rajinikanth movies like Annathe, Petta, and Enthiran. Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and several other well-known actors will also be seen in pivotal roles. Tamannaah Bhatia will play the female protagonist alongside Rajinikanth in the film.

The actor was last seen in Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva, and collected Rs 123.60 crore. Annaatthe featured Rajinikanth, Keerthi Suresh, and Nayantara in the potential roles, while Meena and Khushbu Sundar essay supporting roles.

