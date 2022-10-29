After Jawan, Atlee to Team up With Salman Khan for a Comedy Project?

Director Atlee, who is currently working on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, may soon work with another Khan. The young Tamil director has made films like Raja Rani, Bigil, and Mersal in his career and desires to cast a Bollywood superstar. According to a report in E-Times, the director may team up with Salman Khan for a family comedy project. Salman Khan was impressed by his filmography and is eager to work with Atlee.

Reports say that once Atlee wraps up production of his upcoming Tamil movie with Thalapathy Vijay, he will work on the project. On the other hand, Atlee is busy rolling out his Bollywood debut with Shahrukh Khan. The first look and teaser of Jawan are out, and fans can’t wait to see SRK and Nayanthara in a new, action-packed role.

Jawan is touted as an action-comedy entertainer and is scheduled to hit theatres in June 2023. The poster of Jawan featuring Shahrukh Khan was jaw-dropping. With a bandaged face and agitated eyes, SRK was unrecognizable as Jawan.

Along with the duo, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover will be seen in supporting roles. Jawan will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is currently busy with some promising projects, including Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 and his home production Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Moreover, he is also hosting Bigg Boss season 16. The Tiger franchise will once again feature him as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. The film is in the post-production stage and may hit the theatres on Diwali 2023.

