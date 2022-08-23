After Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Paras Kalnawat To Join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16?

Television actor Paras Kalnawat is gearing up to participate in the 10th season of the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. While he has been sharing glimpses of her rehearsals on social media, looks like Paras will soon be participating in another reality show.

If a report by E-Times is to be believed, Paras Kalnawat is in talks for the upcoming season of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. Reportedly, the makers of the controversial reality show are interested to get Paras onboard as a contestant for Bigg Boss 16. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Paras Kalnawat recently made headlines after he signed Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 without allegedly informing Anupamaa makers. Following this, his contract with Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa was terminated. The show’s production house announced the same and issued a statement that read, “We as a production house won’t entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours."

Later, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Paras called his termination a ‘PR tactic’ and mentioned that things could have been sorted out if Anupamaa’s makers would have discussed their issues with him. “If we would have sat together and talked, if Rajan (Shahi) sir would have allowed me to meet him, then things would have been sorted out. He messaged me that he does not even want to meet me," Paras told us.

Meanwhile, talking about Bigg Boss 16, it remains unclear as of now about who will be participating in the show this time. However, reportedly several big names including Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Dutta, Poonam Pandey, and Jannat Zubair among others have been offered to participate in the show so far. Besides this, it was recently reported that estranged couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are also considering participating in the show. Apart from these, Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey fame Riya Bhattacharje has also been reportedly approached for the show.

