After Justin Bieber, TV Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja Opens Up About Being Diagnosed With Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Days after singer Justin Bieber opened up about his battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, television actress Aishwarya Sakhuja revealed that she was also diagnosed with the same. In a recent interview, Aishwarya mentioned that she was diagnosed with it in 2014 when she was shooting for a show titled Main Naa Bhoolungi. The actress shared how she had initially considered it to be only out of exertion.

“We were shooting back-to-back as we had a wedding sequence coming up. I vividly remember I had a 2 pm shift the next day and the night prior, Rohit (her then-boyfriend and now husband) kept asking me why was I winking at him. I thought this was one of his silly jokes and did not react to it. The next morning, when I went to brush my teeth, I had a tough time holding water in my mouth while rinsing. At that point, too, I thought it was exertion," she told The Times of India.

Aishwarya further revealed how it was her then-roommate who noticed that ‘something was off’ and that was when she visited a doctor. The doctor told her that she was dealing with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. However, the actress also added that she could not take off from the shoot due to her work schedule. “The cast and crew were very supportive, and they tried to shoot in a way that half of my face was not visible," Aishwarya added.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Sakhuja has worked in several TV shows including Main Naa Bhoolungi, Saas Bina Sasural, Trideviyaan and Yeh Hai Chahatein among others.

For the unversed, earlier this month, Justin Bieber also revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Back then, he took to social media and dropped a video in which he shared that the right side of his face has been paralysed because of the syndrome. Later, the singer also shared a health update on social media and talked about how this ‘storm will soon pass’ as well. “Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has give me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing," he wrote.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.