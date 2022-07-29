After Kannada Debut With KGF, Sanjay Dutt to Now Enter Kollywood? What We Know

Not just as a hero, but also as a villain, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been garnering praise from the audience and critics for decades now. He has worked in both Hindi and South cinema and if reports are to go by, the actor has already signed another South film. Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Ajith Kumar’s 61st film.

Sanjay Dutt will be making his Kollywood debut with AK61, reports say. Dutt will be seen as an antagonist in Ajith’s film. No official confirmation has been shared on the same but the news has surely left Sanjay’s fans happy. They are excited about the prospect of Sanjay locking horns with Ajith Kumar in a film. Sanjay Dutt made his Kannada debut with Prashanth Neel’s K.G.F: Chapter 2 starring Yash.

Ajith Kumar, who was in Trichy for the 47th State shooting competition, will soon be joining the shooting of his upcoming film AK61. The film has been directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Manju Warrier will be seen as the female lead in the film.

This is Ajith Kumar’s third film with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The poster of AK61 is expected to be revealed in August along with the release date. The shooting is taking place in Chennai with the remaining cast of the film.

Apart from Ajith Kumar and Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Veera, and Ajay are playing important roles in the film. If rumours are to go by, Ajith Kumar, who was seen in a clean-shaven look in his last film Valimai, will be seen in a long beard look in AK61. Ajith is reportedly playing a dual role in the film as a hero and also a villain.

A grand set is being constructed in Chennai for the final schedule of the shooting of AK61.

