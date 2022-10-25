After Kannada, Kantara's Hindi Version Dominates Box Office With Brilliant Figures.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has been a revelation at the Indian box office. Positive word of mouth has brought the audience to theatres. So far, Kantara has crossed Rs.100 crore worldwide and is still going strong at the box office.

The latest figures from the Telugu box office show the movie has crossed 25 crore gross. Kantara has collected 13.8 crore, and film critics predict the movie will mint more money over the Diwali weekend. Kantara has crossed the $ 1 million mark in the US as well.

The Hindi version of the film, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, is also performing well. Kantara (Hindi) is expected to have a long theatrical run because of the great word of mouth. The movie earned favourable reviews in Tamil and Telugu in addition to Kannada.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted “The Hindi version of Kantara is trending quite well, breaking through on Days 2 and 3. Positive word of mouth is generating foot traffic today. Glowing word of mouth is converting into footfalls… Day 4 is expected to be bigger than Day 1… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3.50 cr. Total: Rs 7.52 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC (sic)."

Meanwhile, Rishab was honoured by Kadri Cricketers with an award. Rishab took off his slippers to accept the award. Many fans, including rapper Alok Babu, noticed this gesture. Alok tweeted, “Our Shiva was felicitated but while felicitation, he showed his greatness by removing his slippers. With respect to that, Pride of culture, Box office fracture, Kantara."

