After Kantara, a Film on Karaga Festival? Rishab Shetty Answers

Kantara, the latest offering from Hombale films that also brought you the KGF movies, has managed to impress fans and critics. Directed by Rishab Shetty, who also stars in the lead role, the film sheds some light on some of the not so well known traditional native cultures like Bhoota Kola, Kambala and Yakshagana. The audience has received this deviation from formulaic movies as Kantara has been doing decent business at the box office, four days since its release on September 30.

A success-event for Kantara was held recently. During his interaction with the press, Rishab \spoke about his focus on folklore and cultural beliefs through this film. He said that he belongs to the coastal region of the state of Karnataka and is well-versed with the language, customs, rituals, and beliefs of the place.

During the interaction, Rishab was also asked whether we would show the famous Bangalore Karaga in a future film. The actor-director said that it has been 20 years since he came to Bangalore and now he is getting to know about the history and cultural significance of the Karaga festival.

He said he was in the process of visiting villages and asking the residents about their beliefs surrounding the ritual of Karaga and assured them that if he felt it was a suitable subject, he would make a project surrounding it.

The Karaga festival is held at the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple in Bangalore and has its roots in the epic Mahabharat. According to legend, when Draupadi was on her deathbed, her Veera Kumaras, brave souls created by her to defeat a demon, pleaded with her to not leave them. Draupadi instead promised to return each year during the full moon day of Chaitra month as Adishakti and this is the time the Karaga festival is celebrated.

