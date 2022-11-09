After Kantara Star Rishabh Shetty, Ranveer Singh Fanboys Over AB de Villiers; Deepika Reacts

Ranveer Singh was starstruck after meeting decorated South Africa cricketer and Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos of himself with de Villiers.

In one of the photos, Ranveer and de Villiers are engrossed in a conversation. Sharing the photos, Ranveer wrote, “Had a great afternoon, hanging, chatting and watching cricket with the legend - ‘Mr.360’ himself @abdevilliers17 #championofchampions #besttoeverdoit." Deepika Padukone, who completed 15 years in Bollywood today, was quicky to react her hubby’s post.

Fans were elated to see Ranveer’s pic with RCB star. One fan wrote, “Two favourites in one frame." “King meets king," wrote another user. A third fan said, “You are the best company to be around, lucky him. Looking so, so handsome."

Advertisement

Earlier, Kannada actor-director Rishabh Shetty, whose popularity has massively skyrocketed after the phenomenal success of his recent film Kantara, met AB de Villiers. Rishabh took to his Instagram account to share a video with AB de Villiers, where he is seen giving a shout-out to Kantara. “It’s a Match! Met the real 360 today. The Superhero is back to the roots again to #NammaBengaluru," Rishabh captioned the video.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Meanwhile, Ranveer last month attended the most exciting event in mixed martial arts, UFC 280, between former champion Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship. During the match, Ranveer bumped into Liger star Vijay Deverakonda, who was also present at the event that took place at Yas Island.

Read all the Latest Movies News here