Shehnaaz Gill is everyone’s favourite for a reason. The actress is widely loved not just because of her acting or singing skills but also because of her kind and down-to-earth nature. On Wednesday night too, Shehnaaz attended an event in Mumbai when she was asked to sing a song by the host. However, as soon as she started to sing, she noticed Azaan being played nearby and decided to pause till the prayer was complete.

The video of the incident has now surfaced on social media and is winning everyone’s heart. While some are appreciating the Punjabi heartthrob for respecting all religions, others share how Shehnaaz is a ‘beautiful person inside and out’. “She is a positive soul..giving positive vibe always..giving respect to other religion is the most positive thing ever..and being the positive person Shehnaaz did the same," one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “Respect every faith and humanity - this is what her believe is and she always follows that."

Earlier this month, a similar video of Karan Kundrra also made headlines and won everyone’s heart. The actor was promoting his show, Ishq Mein Ghayal’s when he heard azaan being played nearby and asked the host to halt the show. “Should we just pause for two minutes? Azaan," he had said. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is also all set to make her Bollywood debut and has been shooting for Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It will be released in theatres on Eid this year. Besides this, Shehnaaz also has Sajid Khan’s directorial ‘100%’ in which she will be sharing the screen with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi. She will also be joining Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar for ‘Thank You For Coming’. However, it has not been officially announced so far.

