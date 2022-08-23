After Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Says 'If You Don't Like Me, Don't Watch Me,' Gets Trolled

Alia Bhatt is facing flak on social media for her latest comment on nepotism. The darlings actress has often found herself amid criticism as she hails from a film family. Talking about the nepotism debate and trolling, she told Mid Day in a recent interview that if one doesn’t like her they can choose not to watch her. She told the publication, “So, who’s having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing! At the end of the day, use that to fuel your work. I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don’t like me, don’t watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can’t do (anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy."

However, the actress has been receiving a lot of flak on social media for her, ‘If you don’t like me, don’t watch me’ comment. Netizens are tweeting about her upcoming movie Brahmastra and urging others not to watch it.

Netizens also called her arrogant for her comment. One user wrote, “"If you don’t like me, don’t watch me" says Alia Bhatt during a promotion for her movie ‘Brahmastra.’ Audiences decide what they will see. They don’t need to be told. Not a shred of humility. Just sheer arrogance. One of the many reasons this industry is being boycotted."

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan faced a similar kind of reaction for her comments on nepotism. She had weighed in on the nepotism debate when she blamed the audience for making children of film stars, stars.

In an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt for Mojo News, Kapoor said that she found the entire nepotism in the Bollywood debate - which surged once again following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput - rather “weird" as it was the audience that had the power to make or break the star. The comment had led to trolling on social media.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her film Brahmastra which will see her with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna among others. She will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone.

