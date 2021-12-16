After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Actor's House Help Tests Covid Positive; BMC Unseals Karan Johar's Building

Two days after Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive for Covid-19, her household help contracted the virus, informed BMC on Wednesday. On the other hand, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, too, tested positive after her mother Maheep Kapoor contracted the virus. Apart from Kareena and Maheep, their good friends Amrita Arora and Seema Khan have tested positive as well in the last couple of days.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar, his family members and staff have tested negative for Covid-19, the filmmaker announced in a statement on Wednesday morning. In fact, Karan said, he tested himself twice to be safe. Karan had hosted a dinner at his Mumbai home on December 8 which was attended by Kareena and other celebs. There has been a huge criticism of the gathering being held amid the Omicron scare. In his statement, Karan Johar said that his dinner for eight guests could not be called a “party" and denied that his home was a COVID “hotspot."

BMC had collected samples of 110 people who had come in contact with these celebrities but the results have come negative, the civic body further said. Malaika Arora and Alia Bhatt, too, were tested as they attended the party but their results, too, are negative. Kareena’s house help was not part of these people tested by BMC but she got herself tested separately, following the actor’s results.

On Tuesday, the civic body had sealed the five buildings where Kareena, Amrita, Seema, Maheep and Karan stay. BMC has now unsealed these buildings but besides Johar’s house, the remaining four flats will remain sealed.

“In the last two days, we have conducted RT-PCR test on 110 people. Samples of building residents and those who came in contact with the patients were collected. All of them have tested negative. Following this, we have removed the seal from buildings and as per protocol but the flats will remain sealed, " The Indian Express quoted Additional Municipal Commissioner, (Western Suburb) Suresh Kakani as saying.

