After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan Test Covid Positive

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan have tested positive for coronavirus, as per the latest report. Earlier in the day, their close friends and actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora had tested positive for the virus. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Maheep is Covid-19 positive with mild symptoms of cold and fever and is currently isolated. She has informed all the near and dear ones she was in contact with to get tested for Covid-19.

However, there is no update from either Maheep or Seema.

Meanwhile, Bebo took to her Instagram Story section to confirm that she has contracted the virus. She wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully. I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

Amrita, too, shared an update on social media.

Top BMC sources told CNN-News18 that Kareena has no symptoms currently and has been advised to stay isolated in her flat. “Kareena has been advised to stay isolated in her flat. No question of sending Kareena’s samples for genome sequencing as of now. She has no travel history. She has no symptoms currently, she she has been advised home isolation. If she develops any symptoms, she will be advised to get hospitalised at a private hospital," BMC sources told CNN-News18.

“Kareena’s flat is being sealed. She is being treated as index case. Already 15-20 close contacts have been identified and tested. Their test results are expected by tomorrow. If Kareena claims, she has got infected due to someone else, that person’s test will further reveal details. If that person has travel history, that person’s sample might be sent for genome sequencing first. All protocols applicable to everyone are being applied here as well," the sources added.

