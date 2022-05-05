After Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen Drops Adorable Eid Pic With Salman Khan; Fans Joke 'Biwi No. 2'

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid party on Tuesday grabbed a lot of limelight as a series of Bollywood celebrities graced the bash with their presence. But it was Salman Khan’s reunion with her Biwi No. 1 co-stars Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen that stole the show.

After the party, both Karisma and Sushmita dropped happy pictures with Salman on their respective Instagram accounts, and fans were rejoice. Sharing a pic with Salman, Sushmita wrote: “I hope you all celebrated Eid with your loved ones…Well wishers…And in the company of goodness! I know I did. Allah aapki saari jaayaz duaaiye qubool karein. My love and respect to all at home! I love you guys so much." Fans were all heart for the duo’s photo which reminded them of the actors’ crackling chemistry in ‘Biwi No. 1’. One fan wrote, “BIWI 1 team was there last night… how about no2! great to see you with Salman. 90s rocks!!! You guys entertained us fully. Love you both." “I can hear chunari chunari loud," another commented, referring to the popular song ‘Chunari Chunari,’ featuring Sushmita and Salman.

Advertisement

Karisma also took to Instagram to share happy pictures with Salman from the bash. In one of the photos, Karisma is giving a tight hug to Salman as they pose for the cameras. “Back with the OG! Eid Mubarak everyone," Karisma captioned the picture.

Sushmita Sen has returned to the limelight with her web show Aarya, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Both the seasons of the show have received positive reviews from the critics and a good response from the audiences. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the show’s third season is underway.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.