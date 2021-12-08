After Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor Set to Tie the Knot? Aunt Padmini Kolhapure Has This To Say

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding is the talk of town, and now it seems Shraddha Kapoor is also planning to tie the knot soon. Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be in a relationship with photographer Rohan Shrestha for more than three years.

In 2019, Shraddha did a magazine photoshoot for which she collaborated with Rohan. At the time, both Shraddha and Rohan were teased by their Bollywood friends including his brother Siddhant Kapoor and fellow actor Varun Dhawan that almost confirmed the duo’s relationship.

Now, Shraddha’s maternal aunt Padmini Kolhapure has hinted that wedding is on the cards for the actress. Recently, Padmini launched a recreated version of her own song Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara. Shraddha shared the track on Instagram, and Padmini commented on it, “Going to sing on your and Vedika’s wedding day."

A few months back, speculation was rife that things were getting serious between Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha and that the rumoured couple was likely to tie the knot soon. However, Shraddha had dismissed the rumours back then.

Shraddha’s cousin Priyaank Sharma had also reacted to rumours of the actress’ impending wedding to Rohan. Priyaank told India.com, “I am going to say no comments, main kya bolun yaar (what should I say now). But yes, if you say looking forward to it, then obviously, weddings are good to look forward to. The more the merrier, why not!" While Shraddha’s aunt, Padmini Kolhapure said, “Marriage, wow! That’s a strange question (she too giggled) agar waisa hoga toh khabar mil jaigi (if she plans to get married, you’ll come to know)."

