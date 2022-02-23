After Keerthy Suresh and Sitara, Thaman and Shekhar Master Take Kalaavathi Challenge

The love song Kalavathi from the Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata became an immediate smash, with massive views on YouTube. A few days ago, Mahesh Babu’s daughter posted on Instagram a video in which she was seen grooving to the freshly released song Kalaavathi. Now, the music director Thaman and Sekhar Master can be seen shaking a leg to the romantic song, which has gone viral on social media.

Thaman, the music composer, posted on Twitter a clip in which he is dancing to the Kalaavathi song. Notably, Shekar Master choreographed the original version of the song and he is there in this video as well. Thaman wrote an intriguing caption, “Siggggguthooooooooo!!! Nannnnuu nennnneeaaaaaaa. thanks to dear master Shekar Master for joining me. My love to our very own superstar Mahesh Babu gaaru."

Advertisement

Netizens are praising Thaman’s moves. “He is a music director, he plays cricket. He is also a good dancer. Thaman," said one user. Another Twitter user commented: “Super anna."

Recently, the female lead of the film Keerthy Suresh shared a video acing the hook step of this love ballad. The video instantly went viral on social media.

Despite the track’s early leak, Kalavathi has struck a chord with music fans. Making Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s love duet a chartbuster, the ballad has exceeded a record amount of 35+ million views and is dominating YouTube at number one.

The shooting for Parasuram’s directorial, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, is nearing completion. It is set to be released in cinemas on May 12. The movie has been co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Banners.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.