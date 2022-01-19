After KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon to Team Up for a Comedy Drama?

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have been one of the hit pairs of the 90s. The on-screen couple have featured in many films together and have given many hit films including Kshatriya, Aatish: Feel The Fire and Vijeta among others. After more than two decades the two actors will come together for Kannada action drama, KGF: Chapter 2. But Tandon in a recent interview to News18 revealed that she does not have any scenes with Dutt in the film.

Recently, Raveena had shared a throwback photo with Sanjay on social media and had captioned it as, “My most favourite actor". Now, according a report published in mid-day, the two actors will soon be sharing the screen space in a comedy drama which is going to be produced by a leading studio, “The film was at the ideation stage at the time. On seeing the picture, the makers thought they would be the perfect choice for the comedy. They reached out to the actors who were kicked about working together again. The final draft is still being awaited before the stars sign the project, the makers are likely to make the announcement for the movie in February."

News18 has further learnt that the film is expected to go on floors soon. “While the director is yet to be finalised, the production house is planning to take the film on floors as soon as the covid situation improves. Both are senior actors and in fact Dutt is a cancer survivor and the makers don’t want to take any chance with the health of the entire team. The film can go on floors as early as April," says a source.

It is also learnt that the makers are planning to remake one of the hit songs from their previous films. “The makers are also planning to recreate one hit song from their previous film. While nothing has been finalised, it is one of the ideas that the production house is toying with just to get some nostalgic value to the film," the source adds.

