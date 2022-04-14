After KGF: Chapter 2, Yash Starrer to Have Part 3? Director Prasanth Neel Answers

When KGF had released in theatres in 2018, no one would have actually thought about how big of a deal the film will become. Despite releasing with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero, the film did phenomenally well, not just in the Kannada film industry but Pan India. The craze for the Yash starrer was huge and people were waiting with baited breaths for KGF Chapter 2. Now that the film has finally released in theatres and receiving great reviews, many have been wondering whether a part 3 is underway.

Now, director Prashanth Neel himself has answered the question. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “It’s too early to confirm. In cinema, you can even bring back the dead to life. If people love KGF: Chapter 2, we could think of continuing the franchise."

However, those who have seen the film knows that a hint for KGF 3 has already been dropped at the end of Chapter 2. It is also called as the last draft’. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also pointed it out. See his tweet here:

Several fans rejoiced the fact that a third part is underway. They went berserk as makers dropped the hint of a Chapter 3.

KGF 2 has been getting great reviews from critics and audience alike. The film seems to be living up to all the expectation that the audience had. News18’s review of the film reads, “KGF: Chapter 2 doesn’t let us take our eyes off the screen. It’s designed to be a cinematic treat with some amazing action pieces, one that deserves to be watched on the big screen."

It has got a huge opening with over 6600 screen counts across India and 10000 worldwide. It also had an unprecedented advance booking. Apart from Yash, KGF Chapter 2 also starrer Srinidhi Shetty and introduced Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

