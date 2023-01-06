After KGF: Chapter 2, Yash To Finally Announce His Upcoming Film On This Date: Report

Kannada actor Yash has become a pan-India star with the stupendous success of the KGF film franchise. He also enjoys a massive fandom across the country with his exemplary portrayal of Rocky Bhai in both films. After the huge success of KGF: Chapter 2 last year, his fans are eagerly awaiting an update on his next project. And, it seems like their wait is finally going to end soon.

According to reports, the action hero will share an update on his upcoming film on his birthday, i.e. January 8. The reports have now left his fans in a frenzy, amping up their excitement for his next big-screen venture. Speculations are rife that the film will be mounted on a massive scale, with a budget of nearly Rs 400 crores. However, details about the project have been kept under wraps.

As per reports, Yash’s next film will be out of the box. It will be a science-fiction thriller along with some high-octane action sequences. It is being said that the Mufti filmmaker, Narthan, has been roped in to take on the director’s mantle for this Yash-starrer. But no official announcement about the same has been rolled out yet. In addition to that, it has also been reported that Yash is in talks to headline a film that will be produced under the banner of KVN Productions.

Advertisement

As of now, everyone is curious to know more about the Kannada superstar’s much-awaited film after KGF: Chapter 2. And hopefully, for Yash’s fans, the anticipation will come to an end on his birthday. The actor will turn 37 on January 8.

Read all the Latest Movies News here