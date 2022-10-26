After KGF Franchise, Kantara Makes Hombale Films A Tour De Force

Hombale Films, the well-known production house in South cinema, has hit the jackpot after Kantara and KGF smashed box office records. Both films have received overwhelming reviews from the audience. Hombale Films hit another milestone when Kantara grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box office globally. The Rishab Shetty starrer has also beaten KGF: Chapter 2 in terms of total footfall in the state of Karnataka.

The Kannada movie broke the Rs 200-crore mark in terms of gross international income during Diwali holidays. Only three Kannada movies have achieved this feat. In Karnataka, Kantara has done the unthinkable. It has managed to outperform both KGF movies in terms of box office collection..

A storyline of land grabbing and the man vs nature conflict is combined with local beliefs and folklore in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara. The story is set in coastal Karnataka and features the director himself as the main character. The movie has been a huge hit in Karnataka and has also made money with its Hindi and Telugu dubs.

The movie is currently the most-watched Kannada movie of all time, according to some reports. Kantara has sold more tickets even though KGF: Chapter 2 made more money in the state. Kantara sold 77 lakh tickets till October 24 in just Karnataka, as opposed to 75 lakh and 72 lakh for KGF 2 and KGF 1, respectively.

On the other hand, KGF directed by Prashanth Neel had a budget of Rs 100 crore. The total box office collections of KGF 2 in India are pegged at Rs 992 crore. KGF 2 grossed another $27 million internationally for a worldwide gross of Rs 1198 crore. KGF 2 was released in April and became the third movie in history to take Rs 100 crore plus on opening day in India, unlike Kantara.

