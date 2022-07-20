After KGF's Success, Srinidhi Shetty Doubles Her Remuneration For Vikram's Cobra

Srinidhi Shetty, who was last seen in the much-awaited pan-India film KGKF: Chapter 2, has been grabbing the limelight for her remuneration for Cobra. The actress will next be seen in Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra, which will be his 61st film. If reports are to go by, Srinidhi Shetty has doubled her remuneration.

Srinidhi Shetty is playing the female lead in Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra. The film will hit the big screen in August. She is being paid twice the remuneration. Srinidhi Shetty was paid Rs 3 crore for KGF: Chapter 2 and for Cobra, she is being paid Rs 7 crore.

Srinidhi Shetty has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the South film industry. The actress rose to fame after the huge success of Yash’s KGF. Srinidhi Shetty played the role of Reena in KGF: Chapter 2 and was cast opposite Yash.

As for Chiyaan Vikram, the actor is also charging a whopping amount for Cobra. The actor is being paid Rs 25 crore for the film. Cobra will mark Srinidhi Shetty’s Tamil debut. The songs and teasers of the film have left fans excited. The song Uyir Urugudhey was released recently and garnered a positive response. In less than 12 hours of its release, the song received 1.12 lakh likes on YouTube.

Cobra is reportedly being made on a massive budget and is being directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu and is touted to be an action thriller. The film has a huge star cast that includes actor Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, Mia George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya, Mohammed Ali Baig, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi and KS Ravikumar. The music of the film has been composed by non-other than A R Rahman.

Cobra is bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studios. The film is slated to release on August 11.

