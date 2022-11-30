After Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan Quashes Rumours of His Bhediya Co-star's Link-up With Prabhas

Varun Dhawan made headlines recently when he hinted that his Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon was in a relationship with her Adipurush lead Prabhas. This piece of news had sent the internet buzzing with rumours and speculations following the episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where the two of them appeared as part of the promotions. Later, Kriti Sanon clarified that her link-up with the Bahubali actor was indeed a rumor. Now, even Varun Dhawan has come forward to clear things up with everyone.

The Badlapur actor reposted Kriti Sanon’s story with the caption, “Guys UI had your fun but it’s just fun and stuff the channels have edited to have fun we took it as humour don’t let ur imagination run so wild." Meanwhile, Kriti had quashed the rumour by saying, “It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours (woman facepalming emoji). Before some portal announces my wedding date - let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless! (folded hands and shrug emoji)."

Advertisement

As for the episode of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa that gave birth to this rumour, Varun was sharing the names of all the actresses that were single. However, when he didn’t include Kriti’s name in it, it prompted the judge of the show Karan Johar to ask why. Varun had replied, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath. (Kriti’s name is not here because her name is in someone’s heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika)."

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are set to feature in Om Raut’s mythological film Adipurush. On the other hand, Prabhas is currently shooting for Nag Ashwin’s directorial that is tentatively titled Project K along with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here