After Legend Srikanth's Demise, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Superstar Rajnikanth Pay Tribute

Veteran Tamil actor Srikanth passed away at the age of 81 in Chennai on Tuesday. He died following an illness due to old-age health-related complications. He was born on March 19, 1940, in Erode district of Tamil Nadu. He breathed his last on October 12, 2021. The actor made his debut in the Tamil film industry in 1965. He starred opposite late J Jayalalithaa in the 1965 classic ‘Vennira Adai’. In his career span of over 40 years, he entertained the audience with his acting in around 200 films, a few television series and dramas.

Nadigar Sangam, the artists association shared the information of the actor’s demise in a Tweet on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

South Superstar Rajnikanth and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister offered their tribute to the Tamil cinema legend. They also offered condolences to his family and friends.

Srikanth played the anti-hero in ‘Bhairavi’ film which was Rajinikanth’s first flick as a hero. The film was released in 1978. Srikanth had also shared screen space with Rajnikath’s 1978 film Sadhurangam.

Rajnikanth took to Twitter to pay his tributes to the late actor.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also paid tribute to the late actor. In his condolences message, he said that he was personally acquainted with the late actor who had acted in many “memorable films" and played a variety of roles.

Srikanth is known for his many supporting roles in films. He played the roles of supporting characters in several movies of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Srikanth became a well-known face of the Tamil film industry after his performance in the 1974 super hit ‘Thanga Pathakkam’. He was a lead actor in the 1974 film “Dikkatra Parvathi" that went on to win the National Film Award for the Best feature film in Tamil next year. He was last seen as an actor in the 2009 film ‘Kudiyarasu’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.