After Liger in August 2022, Rowdy Boy Vijay Deverakonda Has a Packed Schedule

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda is all set to return to the silver screen in August 2022. Vijay will be seen as the lead actor opposite Ananya Pandey in Puri Jagannadh directorial sports drama film Liger. The film is jointly bankrolled by producers Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehra.

According to reports, Vijay will be shooting various films this year. Vijay was last seen in Telugu romantic film World Famous Lover. This film, starring Raashi Khanna as the female lead, was helmed by Kranthi Madhav and produced by K. A. Vallabha.

Now, Vijay is all set to return to the big screen after a long break of two years, with the sports drama film Liger. The shooting started in 2020, but it was postponed because of several reasons, including the Covid outbreak. Now, it will be released on 25 August 2022, with a special appearance of boxing legend Mike Tyson.

And while the buzz for Liger is on, reports claim that Vijay Deverakonda has signed several films. Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda had already disclosed that he would be working with director Sukumar. This untitled film will go on floors in 2023 after Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise 2 is wrapped.

It is also being claimed that Vijay Deverakonda has been finalised as a lead actor for an upcoming film of director Shiva Nirvana and Mythri Movie Makers.

South director Koratala Siva, who is currently directing Chiranjeevi-starrer film Acharya, is also planning to cast Vijay for his next film and an official announcement of this film will be made soon.

Director Trivikram Srinivas is also said to be in talks with Vijay and this upcoming action film will be announced soon.

In 2011, Vijay Deverakonda made his silver screen debut with Ravi Babu directorial, Nuvvila .

