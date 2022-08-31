After Liger's Disasterous Show At Box Office, Vijay Deverakonda Gears Up For Kushi

Despite an extensive promotion of Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer failed to bring the audience to theatres. Starting with a decent first week, Liger tanked completely in the second. The film has been criticised for several reasons, including lousy screenplay, over-the-top moments, Ananya Pandey’s overacting, outlandish elements, and an old story in a new bottle.

Reports indicate that over 90 percent of the shows down south have been cancelled because of the disastrous dip in footfall. Liger’s dip in the Hindi belt is in line with Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey. Reports suggested that negative reviews of Liger have disheartened Vijay fans as well. But it seems Vijay has pulled up his socks and is now gearing up for Kushi.

Kushi is touted to be a romantic entertainer, which will hit the screen on December 23. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi casts Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, Saranya Pradeep, and Rohini. Kushi is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Kushi recently released its first motion poster on the YouTube channel of the Mythri Movie Makers. In the poster, Samantha looks beautiful in a pink saree with a golden border. She rounded off her look with golden accessories.

On the other hand, Vijay looks like a carefree man with a cigarette and a pair of black shades. He is wearing a pink hoodie with a criss-cross Kashmiri Pheran. In fact, in the motion poster, a Kashmiri kandagi is also placed. Team Kushi recently wrapped up their shoot from Kashmir.

A user wrote, “What a music-Really excited for this movie for Vijay and Samantha together, Hope it will be such like Geetha Govindam".

Another fan wrote, “The music is so divine and soulful! The singer’s voice is so joyful to listen to! Hesham Abdul Wahab has magic in his music and please give us more beautiful songs like this."

The poster has pulled 40 lakh plus views already.

