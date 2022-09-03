After Liger’s Failure, Vijay Deverakonda Resumes Kushi's Shoot With Samantha Prabhu

After starring in Liger, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to share the screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the highly anticipated Telugu film Kushi. The Shiva Nirvana directorial will hit the big screen on December 23. And, now, Vijay has reunited with Samantha to complete the film’s shoot.

The shooting of Kushi went on floors in April this year. The first shoot schedule of this Vijay Deverakonda-starrer, which took place in Kashmir, was wrapped up in May. Now, it has been reported that a new shoot schedule was kicked off in Chilkoor, Telangana, on September 2. A couple of key scenes of the lead pair, as well as other actors, will reportedly be filmed in this schedule before the makers conclude Kushi’s shooting.

Along with Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, the star cast of Kushi boasts of Sachin Khadekar, Jayaram, Ali, Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna, among others, in key roles. The rom-com has been written and directed by Shiva Nirvana while it has been produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The Telugu film will also be released in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Vijay Deverakonda revealed why Kushi is not a pan-India film like his last film, Liger. He shared, “It’s related to the script. Kushi, the first half is entirely happening in the first half and a lot of it comes from me not knowing Hindi and being in Kashmir and stuff so it doesn’t work if I put it here. Because if I release it in Hindi, I need to be a Hindi guy. So that whole space of the first half doesn’t work so it’s a technical reason. For that technical reason, we decided to keep it only to South states. It will work in any language that’s not Hindi."

