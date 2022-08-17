After Liger's Release, Vijay Deverakonda to Fly to Morocco for Jana Gana Mana | Exclusive

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger is gearing up for release next week. The film has succeeded in creating a good buzz and fans are curious to see how the Puri Jagannadh directorial will work out on the screen. Just a few months back the actor-director announced that they are reuniting for another film titled Jana Gana Mana which will hit the theatres in August 2023. The action entertainer will have a pan-India release and will see Deverakonda playing an army officer. The shooting of the film, which also features Pooja Hegde, had started in June in Mumbai.

In an exclusive interview with News18.com, Jagannadh says that Jana Gana Mana is going to be much bigger than Liger. “Jana Gana Mana’s budget is three times in comparison to Liger. It has been my dream script and we finished two schedules in Mumbai and Rajasthan. I have had the script for 10 years and I was really waiting to work on it. Vijay has done an excellent job in Liger but I guarantee that he is going to be phenomenal in Jana Gana Mana."

Talking about the next schedule the filmmaker reveals, “We are planning a three month long schedule in Morocco. We will be leaving by the end of September. We will be shooting never seen before war sequences and some high octane action scenes with a lot of VFX involved. It is going to be the ultimate action entertainer."

The film is jointly produced by Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects along with Vamshi Paidipally of Srikara Studios.

Charmme adds, “Liger’s budget was in two digits but it went on and became three digits. Jana Gana Mana is going to much bigger in terms of budget and scale. We are shooting at a quick pace as we are releasing the film next August. It’s one of the most challenging scripts that we have worked on at Puri Connects. The story is special and will impact on the audiences. Liger is huge but Jana Gana Mana is going to be massive."

Earlier, speaking about the movie, Deverakonda had written, “I am supremely excited about JGM, it’s one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honored to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I haven’t done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences."

