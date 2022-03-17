After Maaran's Failure, Dhanush to Team up With Vetrimaaran Again? Details Inside

On March 11, actor Dhanush’s much-anticipated action entertainer, Maaran, helmed by Karthick Naren, was released digitally on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Despite all the anticipation, the film has disappointed the fans and earned unfavourable reviews for its storyline. The film has been dealt a fatal blow.

The last few films of Dhanush like Jagame Thanthiram have also failed to do wonders at the box office. Anand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re also joined the list of movies that received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

With films like Valimai and Pushpa smashing box office records, Dhanush’s future project market looks to be in a downturn.

According to reports, the Ranjhana actor, who is going through hardships in his personal life as well, is quite upset with the failure of his films. And to get his sinking ship up again, he recently talked to his favourite director, Vetrimaaran.

Vetrimaaran and Dhanush have given many blockbusters together. They are arguably one of the best actor-director duos in Indian cinema. Former’s Asuran even landed Dhanush a national award for best actor. Vetriamaaran’s first film Polladhavan (2007) was also with Dhanush.

According to reports, Dhanush asked the filmmaker about collaborating on another project. However, the filmmaker is claimed to have politely declined the offer due to his busy schedule and several projects in the works.

Vetrimaaran is currently working on Viduthalai, which stars Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. He will next pilot Vaadivasal, based on indigenous sport Jallikattu. Vetrimaaran has multiple web series in the works, and he is also developing Adhigaaram, a film starring actor Raghava Lawrence.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently busy with his upcoming film, Naane Varuven. According to reports, the 38-year-old star will play two roles in this film.

