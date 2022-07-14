After Malaika Arora, Shruti Haasan Nails Viral Yoga Trend on Instagram; Fans Call It ‘Superb’

Actor Shruti Haasan’s love for fitness is no secret to fans. Recently, the Ramaiya Vastaviya actor took to social media to open up about her struggle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Endometriosis. She urged her followers to lead a healthy lifestyle by working out and eating nutritious meals every day. Now, on Thursday afternoon, she took to Instagram to share yet another fitness video that sees her performing a viral yoga trend.

The trend teaches people how to perform an easy hand-stand variation with the support of a wall. Previously, Bollywood’s OG yogini Malaika Arora had also shared a similar video of herself performing the same routine. Now, joining the bandwagon, the Luck actress left her fans inspired by displaying her flexibility.

In the clip, Haasan can be seen wearing all-black athleisure as she performs the routine with quite ease. After effortlessly nailing the yoga pose, Shruti gives a bright smile while ending the video. As soon as the clip surfaced online, it created a massive buzz online. With lakhs of likes, netizens heaped massive praises for the Bollywood actor. Take a look at the video below:

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments, while one fan wrote, “Superb," another added, “Amazing 🔥👏❤️." A third social media user commented, “Kya baat 👏👏."

Previously, there were rumours that Haasan was hospitalised owing to her critical PCOS condition. She was bombarded with concerning calls from her loved ones asking for her health updates. To clarify the rumours, she took to Instagram to announce that she was doing completely fine. She asserted that her decision of opening up about PCOS and endometriosis was only to send a positive message to women suffering from the same condition.

Shruti Haasan stated, “Hi to everyone from gorgeous Hyderabad, where I am working non-stop and having the best time. Just wanted to clarify that I had put up a post a couple of days ago about my workout routine and having PCOS, which a lot of women have. Yes, it is challenging, but no, it doesn’t mean I am unwell or in critical condition of any kind. I’m doing perfectly fine. I have had PCOS for years and I have been doing just fine. So, thank you for your concern."

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Salaar and NBK107.

