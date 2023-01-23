After Malikappuram's Success, 75-foot Cut Out Of Unni Mukundan At Palakkad Bheeman

Malikappuram, starring Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan, is currently dominating the Kerala box office after it hit the theatres on December 30. At the global box office, the film apparently reached the 50-crore club. Made on a small budget of Rs 3.5 crore, it managed to mint good money at the box office. In its fourth week, Malikappuram continues to draw audiences to the movies.

Following the success of the film, the residents of Palakkad Bheeman have placed 75 feet cut out of Unni Mukundan. It is to honour the success of the movie and tribute to his career in cinema. Circling back to the collection, Unni wrote, “Reporting the highest grossing single day for Malikappuram Day 24. Late evening shows and extra shows are yet to start/ ongoing!"

Film trade experts are posting some images of Unni and a theatre-packed at the Kavitha theatres in Ernakulam, Kerala. It’s a great divine blockbuster, according to the post’s caption. Malikappuram is still playing on its 23rd day of release, and the famous Kavitha in Ernakulam, Kerala’s largest single screen, is “house full"! Unni Mukundann is content and at ease while author Abhilash Pillai is celebrating success.

In Kerala, Malikappuram has been successfully battling against Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. Varisu and Thunivu, according to reports, were the two biggest Tamil Pongal releases and obtained a large number of screens in Kerala; however, Malikappuram has new show dates due to the film’s great demand.

The director of Malikappuram is Vishnu Sasi Shankar. In addition to Unni, Deva Nandha and Sreepath play important roles in the movie. The story of the movie centres on an eight-year-old girl named Kalyani who longs to travel to Sabarimala but is unable to do so despite her best efforts. After going through a personal tragedy, her resolve to get to Sabarimala grows stronger. She ultimately decides to continue the trip with her classmate Unni. On January 26, the movie will be released in Tamil and Telugu.

