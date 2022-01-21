After Mammootty, Dulqueer Salmaan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Actor Dulqueer Salmaan on Thursday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms. The 35-year-old actor's diagnosis comes days after his superstar father Mammootty also tested positive for COVID-19. Salmaan posted a brief statement on his official social media handles to share the news and said that he has started isolating at his residence.

"I have just tested positive for Covid19. I'm isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but (I) am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during the shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms," the "Kurup" star wrote.

Dulquer’s upcoming film Salute’s release has also been postponed due to a sharp rise in coronavirus cases across the country. The actor had shared a post on Instagram informing the fans about the same. He has films including Hey Sinamika, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha Films lined up.

Meanwhile, Mammooty shared the news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on January 16, saying that he contracted the virus despite taking precautions. The 70-year-old star was reportedly shooting for his upcoming film "CBI 5" when he tested positive.

Sharing his health update on social media, he had written, “Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care."

In related news, India, on Thursday, logged 3,17,532 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,82,18,773, which includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

(With PTI inputs)

