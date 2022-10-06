After Marrying Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Says He Might Write An Article On 'Jugaadu Wedding'

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha recently tied the knot and social media is flooded with pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding festivities. Amid all this, Ali Fazal has now shared details about their wedding and revealed how it was a ‘low-key’ event. In an interview with GQ, the Fukrey actor shared how they tried to minimise all sorts of waste and kept their wedding eco-friendly. He also mentioned that both even though people view Bollywood weddings in a certain way, both, he and Richa wanted their special day to be ‘cosy and inviting’.

“We also worked hard to make it eco-friendly, tried to make it minimum waste and didn’t splurge too much because ‘karna hai to karna hai’ [we have to do it because we have to do it]. I’m thinking I might even write an article on how to do an economical, jugaadu wedding now that this is all over! I just feel there’s a certain visual that people conjure up when they think ‘Bollywood Wedding’–and no offence to anyone, we all want different things–but we wanted it to feel cosy, and inviting," the actor said.

Ali also talked about the last-minute changes at their wedding and revealed how they had to change one of the function’s locations last moment due to certain reasons. Even though the actor did not name the singer, he mentioned how one of the singers they had booked passed away during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like…the fact that we lost a location, last minute. Can you imagine the stress of losing a wedding location with no warning? And this is Bombay! We went into panic mode immediately, trying to replace it. Or that one of the singers meant to perform passed away in the pandemic–someone we’d booked ages ago…I feel like pop culture has fed us this clichéd narrative for so long that most of us are kind of over it. At some point, I think you can get stressed about spending so much money, but then you’re like ‘I’m doing it, I have to face it–and so now I have to have fun’," the 35-years-old actor added.

Meanwhile, the newlywed couple recently held a wedding reception in Mumbai which was attended by several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Mini Mathur, Esha Gupta, Tabu and Kalki Koechlin among others.

