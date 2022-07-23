After MCU Debut, Farhan Akhtar In Talks With Russo Brothers For New Project? Here's What We Know

Farhan Akhtar is exploring the international waters and how! After the actor made his Marvel Cinematic Universe earlier this summer with Ms Marvel, it is reported that the multi-hyphenated star and his business partner Ritesh Sidhwani are in talks with the Russo Brothers of the Gray Man and Avenger: Endgame fame.

While it doesn’t seem like another acting project is in the making for the actor with the MCU directors, it is said that the Russo Brothers are in talks with Farhan and Ritesh’s Excel Entertainment.

As reported by IANS, the Russo Brothers confirmed that they had a discussion with Excel Entertainment during a press conference in Mumbai. “We love what the two gentlemen (Farhan and Ritesh) have been doing with content in India, they have a brilliant knack for telling disruptive stories. Although such things take time to materialise we are definitely talking with them with regards to developing something. At this moment, I can only say that it’s an exchange of ideas at this stage," Anthony Russo said.

For the unversed, Farhan and Ritesh founded Excel Entertainment with Dil Chaahta Hai. They were childhood friends before they ventured into a business collaboration.

Meanwhile, Farhan is fresh off his cameo in Ms Marvel. The fourth episode of the mini-series starring Iman Vellani introduced Farhan as the leader of the Red Daggers. They helped Kamala Khan understand her family heritage and her true identity. In a recent interactive session, the actor-filmmaker answered some interesting questions about Marvel.

For Farhan, getting into the MCU was like becoming a superhero. Sharing his first reaction to the news of being cast in Marvel Studios’ Ms Marvel, he said, “You automatically start feeling like a superhero when someone tells you that you are going to be part of the MCU. I stood like a superhero, just missing my cape."

