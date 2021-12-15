After Mom Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor Tests Covid Positive: 'I Have Mild Symptoms'

Bollywood actor Shanaya Kapoor has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a day after her mother Maheep Kapoor’s result came out positive. Shanaya informed about her Covid diagnosis by issuing an official statement on Instagram. The actress said that she has mild symptoms and has isolated herself.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however while testing again as a precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone," Shanaya wrote on her Instagram Story.

Jewellery designer and film personality Maheep Kapoor’s actor-husband Sanjay Kapoor confirmed her Covid diagnosis on Tuesday. Maheep, best known for featuring in last year’s Netflix series “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives", is asymptomatic. “She has tested positive and fortunately with no symptoms as she is doubly vaccinated. She is following all norms by being self-isolated," Sanjay told news agency PTI.

There are reports that Maheep’s close friend and co-star from “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives", Seema Khan, has also tested positive for Covid-19 but there’s no confirmation yet.

On Monday, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan and her actor-friend Amrita Arora also tested positive for the virus. Kareena shared she isolated herself when she tested positive, adding that her family and staff, who are also double vaccinated, are “currently not showing any symptoms".

“Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon," the actor wrote Monday on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar, his family members and staff have tested negative for Covid-19, the filmmaker announced in a statement on Wednesday morning. In fact, Karan said, he tested himself twice to be safe. Karan had hosted a dinner at his Mumbai home on December 8 which was attended by Kareena and other celebs. There has been a huge criticism of the gathering being held amid the Omicron scare. In his statement, Karan Johar said that his dinner for eight guests could not be called a “party" and denied that his home was a COVID “hotspot."

