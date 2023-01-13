After 'Naatu Naatu' Golden Globe Win, RRR Composer MM Keeravani Says 'We Will Win Oscar Too'

RRR made the country proud after bagging the Golden Globe in the Best Song category. The SS Rajamouli’s film that continues to leave an everlasting mark all over the world is now gearing up for Oscars. Ahead of the felicitous event, MM Keeravani who was the force behind the foot-tapping number Naatu Naatu remains hopeful about scoring big at the Oscars 2023.

While speaking with Rediff.com, MM Keeravani was on top of the world while expressing his emotions. The music composer shared, “I am confident that we will win the Oscar too. There are more than 1,200 messages on my phone, and innumerable requests for interviews both here, in the US and back home. When I get calls and messages from home in India, saying I’ve made the country proud, I feel I’ve finally achieved something."

MM Keeravani also revealed that he felt absolutely honoured and fortunate after PM Narendra Modi congratulated him for this memorable victory. He stated, “It was a pleasant surprise, and a huge honour to have the PM acknowledging and appreciating our hard work. Believe me, it has not been easy getting where we are now. The last few months have gone by in a whirl. I feel I am in a dream that I don’t want to wake up from."

He further added that he was quite confident that he’ll be bringing Golden Globe home. MM Keeravani recalled, “When I entered the Golden Globe ceremony with the RRR team, with my wife Srivalli and children, I was confident we would win. Our table number was 224. When we sat down, I was confident we would win."

Naatu Naatu won the prestigious Golden Globe for Best Song (Motion Picture) at the 80th Golden Globe Awards which took place in Beverly Hills on Tuesday evening (Wednesday morning in India). SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani also grooved to Naatu Naatu and even performed its hook step. A video of Rajamouli and Keeravani trying to imitate the Naatu Naatu hook step had gone viral on social media.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rajamouli took to his Instagram account to share a photo with Keeravani, who is also his cousin and congratulated the veteran music composer on the huge victory. Keeravani attended the Golden Globes ceremony along with Rajamouli, Ram Charan Charan and Jr NTR. All four men were accompanied by their wives.

