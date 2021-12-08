After Narappa and KGF, Nayeem Dairies Was Challenging: Actor Vasishta Simha

Actor Vasishta N. Simha rose to fame in the Telugu film industry with action dramas KGF and Narappa. His upcoming film, Nayeem Diaries, is helmed by Damu Balaji and bankrolled by Varadaraju. The film opens with the life story of slain Naxalite Mohammed Nayeemuddin. Nayeem Diaries, which premieres on December 9, marks Vasishta’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

In the latest interview, Vasishta, sharing his journey, said, “Hansalekha is my favourite music director. I once tried to contact him to arrange a meeting. After that, I came to his notice. One day, he called and asked me to sing and that’s how my singing career began. In that period my interest in films increased. And, that’s how I entered the industry.

“I directed a play in my college days, I also won an award for that. All of this was very encouraging for me. I used to make frequent trips to a theatre in Bangalore and that attracted me more towards cinema. I started acting in theatre plays. I have acted in half a dozen plays. I left my job and put my 100 percent focus on plays. From there my cinematic journey began," Vasishta added.

Speaking on his upcoming film, Vasishta said, “I have worked in many departments. I played a negative role in KFG and that initiated my career as a villain. After that, I got some really good roles."

“Producer Varadaraju visited Bangalore when I was busy. He introduced me to director Damu Balaji for Nayeem Diaries. I really liked this story. So, I said yes to the offer," he said.

Speaking of Nayeem’s role, Vasishta said, “After doing Narappa and KGF, filming Nayeem seemed challenging to me. I really like the depth and internal emotion in Nayeem’s character. Such characters are not often found. Opportunity comes once in a while."

Further expressing his views on the protagonist, Vasishta said, “In the negative roles, there is a lot of freedom to act. Audiences should see not only the stories of good people but also of bad people on screen,"

Towards the end, Vasishta said, “Director Damu has researched very well to make Nayeem Diaries a very realistic film. Nayeem Diaries has action and romance." The film will be released simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu.

