After Pan Masala, Allu Arjun Rejects Multi-Crore Deal to Promote Liquor Brand

Allu Arjun, who is still ruling hearts all over the country after a mesmerising performance in last year’s Pushpa: The Rise, has a very devoted fandom. He has gained popularity not only for his films and family-friendly outlook but also for the brand promotions he chooses to participate in. It was previously reported that Allu Arjun recently turned down an offer to support a Pan Masala product. And now, the most recent report claims that the Pushpa 2 star has turned down a multi-million dollar offer to endorse a liquor company.

Manobala Vijayabalan, a columnist and industry watcher for the film industry, claims that Allu Arjun has turned down deals worth Rs 10 crore to promote alcohol and the Pan Masala brand. The actor has refrained from endorsing dangerous and intoxicating substances to uphold his family man persona. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, has reportedly agreed to endorse a few additional brands.

The Economic Times reports that Allu Arjun, whose popularity skyrocketed with the box office success of Pushpa and his prior dubbed flicks, has raised his fee for ads. The star reportedly demands a staggering 7.5 Crore for brand endorsements. The actor, who was a RedBus brand ambassador before, is now connected to companies including Coca-Cola, Astral, KFC, and Zomato. However, gutka and booze are a no for the actor.

Earlier, for endorsing the Pan Masala brand, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar faced criticism. Even Mahesh Babu received criticism for endorsing the Pan Masala brand. Earlier KGF star Yash too reportedly rejected the offer to endorse a pan masala brand. And now, Allu Arjun’s gesture is touching people’s hearts.

Allu Arjun will soon begin filming for Pushpa 2 with director Sukumar.

