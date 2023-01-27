Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, is rising high at the box office. The film saw a blockbuster opening on Wednesday and in no time, it is expected to join the Rs 100 crore club. No wonder the director is in demand and many producers are eagerly waiting to sign films with him. Now, as per the latest report, Siddarth Anand has signed a new film after Pathaan’s success. The signing amount is not known yet, however, it has been reported that the fee is enormous. Siddharth Anand is known for giving some of the all-time Bollywood hits such as War and Bang Bang but Pathaan fetched him unexpected popularity.

As per the latest report by ETimes, Siddharth Anand has signed a film that will be produced by 'Mulk' producer Deepak Mukut. The cast of the film is yet to be finalised and it is suggested that the film will not go on floors before 2024. On being asked about the deal, Deepak Mukut confirmed that “Yes, Siddharth's film for me will start after Fighter is complete."

Siddharth Anand is currently busy with his upcoming movie fighter. The director claims it to be India’s first aerial action film. The film will be produced by Viacom 18 Studios and stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Additionally, it's the first time Hrithik and Deepika share a screen. Despite having a plot that is firmly based in India, the movie aims to appeal to a global audience. Fighter will be released globally and promises to be made with cutting-edge technology. The film aims to honour the bravery, selflessness, and patriotism of our armed services while being true to its Indian heritage. The film is set to release in January next year. Therefore, it is evident that the director will take on the project once his work on Fighter is complete.

Siddharth Anand is an Indian film director, screenwriter, and producer who is best known for helming the action thriller movies War (2019) and Bang Bang! (2014). He has also written and directed a few romantic comedies, including Hum Tum (2004), Salaam Namaste (2005), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), and Anjaana Anjaani (2010), in addition to the action thrillers.

With Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is back on the big screen after a long absence of four years. He plays a RAW agent who has been on leave for some time but is called back to work when there is a threat looming over the country.

