After Pawandeep Rajan, Indian Idol 12 Runner-Up Arunita Kanjilal Also Joins Superstar Singer 2

It has already been revealed that the second season of Superstar Singer is coming soon on television. The singing reality show will celebrate ‘Singing Ka Kal’ by bringing forth some of the most remarkable small wonders from across the country who have a unique sense of musical expression, dedication, and enthusiasm. A day after it was announced that Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan will also be seen in the show as one of the captains, it has now been revealed that Arunita Kanjilal will join him too.

Arunita Kanjilal, who was the runner-up of Indian Idol 12 will be seen taking in the show as a captain. The pitch-perfect vocalist from West Bengal will prove to be an inspiration for many young brilliant voices around the nation. In the quest to find the best, Arunita has also visited every nook and corner of the country to bring forth some of the most beautiful and brilliant voices of kids the country has ever heard or seen.

Apart from Pawandeep and Arunita, their Indian Idol 12 co-contestants Danish, and Sayali will also be joining the show as captains. Talking about the same, Arunita said, “It feels like yesterday when the four of us were jamming together at every given opportunity and it’s now that we realize that it only helped us grow as individuals and as singers. While there will always be a healthy competition amongst us, we know our individual strengths and we intend to extend our learnings and knowledge to the young contestants on the show. Can’t wait for the viewers to meet this season’s contestants – I am sure they will be blown away with the talent just like me!"

Earlier, Pawandeep also talked about being a captain for the kids-based singing reality show and shared that he will share his learnings and knowledge with the contestants. “I am really thrilled to be able to mentor as well as learn from these youngsters. This journey is definitely going to be a lot of fun and enriching with all my co-captains. While friendly rivalry will always exist among us, we are aware of our capabilities as singers and plan to share our learnings and knowledge with the contestants on the show," Pawandeeo said.

Meanwhile, the premiere date of Superstar Singer Season 2 has not been announced so far.

