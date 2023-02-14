Cricketer Hardik Pandya is getting married to his wife Natasa Stankovic once again on Valentine’s Day. Back in 2020, the duo had a court marriage and were blessed with a baby boy. Now the couple would be tying the sacred knot at at an intimate ceremony in Udaipur.

Looks like celebrity DJ Ganesh would also be going for the event to play a special set for the couple. The paparazzi captured him earlier in the day with the groom. DJ Ganesh recently performed at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. Have a look:

Earlier in the day, newly married couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, and Bollywood’s favourite Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen at the airport heading for the festivities. The couples posed for the paparazzi as they stepped inside the airport. Reportedly, a lavish wedding with much pomp and splendor has been planned for the love birds.

For the unversed, Hardik and Natasa got hitched amid the pandemic in 2020. With a Valentines Day affair, the couple will be renewing their wedding vows. Yesterday, the couple along with their kid, and parents were seen at the airport. The couple have been going strong since three years.

Time and again, the duo share fun moments and snippets from their daily life giving out major couple goals. They are undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples.

They had met each other at a nightclub and had fallen in love with each other instantly. Hardik had earlier shared to a news portal, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya."

Speaking of Natasa, she had taken part in Bigg Boss Season 8 and was also part of a few Bollywood movies like Satyagraha, Daddy and Fukrey Returns.

